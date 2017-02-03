Armenia continues breaking ceasefire ...

Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 10 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Feb. 3. The Azerbaijani army positions located on the nameless heights of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

