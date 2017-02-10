Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 20 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Feb. 12. Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan district, in Berkaber village of Ijevan district, in Aygepar, Chinari villages of Berd district and on nameless heights in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh district, in Alibayli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz district and on nameless heights in Gadabay district.

