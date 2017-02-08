Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 39 times in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 39 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Feb. 8. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Qaymaqli village of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Barekamavan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia. The Azerbaijani army positions located in Alibayli village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district were also shot at from the Armenian army positions located in Aygepar village of the Berd district of Armenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.