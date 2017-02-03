Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbai...

Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 34 times in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 34 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on February 6. Azerbaijani army positions located in the Gaymagli and Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district, Aghbulag, Aghdam and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district underwent fire from Armenian army positions located in the Barekamavan village of Armenia's Noyemberyan district, the Berkaber village of the Ijevan district, as well as in the nameless heights and the Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Armenia's Berd district.

Chicago, IL

