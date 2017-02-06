ANCA attack on Trend - evidence that Armenian lobby lost its nerve
The attack of the Armenian lobby on the Azerbaijani news agency Trend is not just another act of anti-Azerbaijani hysteria, but the evidence that the lobby's leaders lose their nerve. The thing is that, with election of Donald Trump as the US president, the Armenian diaspora's positions have been visibly shaken.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|Jan 23
|The Truth
|1
|President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ...
|Jan 11
|The joke that is ...
|1
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
