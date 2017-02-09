Aida Mahmudova`s solo exhibition opens in Belgium [PHOTO]
Deweer Gallery presented the first solo exhibition of young Azerbaijani artist Aida Mahmudova in Belgium. This solo show also marks the beginning of the representation of the artist by Deweer Gallery.
