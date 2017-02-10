a Precedent for Farce or a Dirty Deal...

a Precedent for Farce or a Dirty Deal Between Baku and Minsk

Friday, 10 February 2017 The arrest of Russian and Israeli citizen, blogger Alexander Lapshin in Minsk and his further extradition to Baku, at the request of Azerbaijan, is widely discussed not only in the media space.  According to the Azerbaijani mass media, Lapshin has already been transferred from the State Security Service to the Baku detention facility, where investigative measures on the criminal case launchedagainst him are underway.

Chicago, IL

