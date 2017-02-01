Vicken Cheterian: There is a link bet...

Vicken Cheterian: There is a link between pogroms of Armenians in Azerbaijan and Armenian Genocide

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Groong

On the occasion of the anniversary of pogroms of Armenians in Sumgait and Baku Panorama.am presents an interview with Dr. Vicken Cheterian, professor of International Relations at Webster University Geneva, author of War and Peace in the Caucasus, Russia's Troubled Frontier and most recently Open Wounds, Armenians, Turks and a Century of Genocide. Dr. Cheterian explains how Azerbaijan's acts of violence transformed the situation in Karabakh from a political conflict into a violent conflict and subsequently to war.

Chicago, IL

