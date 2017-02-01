Rouhani: Iran's right to enrich urani...

Rouhani: Iran's right to enrich uranium makes Trump angry

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: US President Donald Trump is angry at the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action because, after clinching the accord, the world has recognized Iran's right to enrich uranium, President Hassan Rouhani said. President Rouhani said that it became feasible to enrich uranium in the country using advanced domestically-manufactured centrifuge machines, known as IR-8, one year after the implementation of the JCPOA, Tasnim news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's... Jan 23 The Truth 1
News President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of ... Jan 11 The joke that is ... 1
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC