Rouhani: Iran's right to enrich uranium makes Trump angry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: US President Donald Trump is angry at the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action because, after clinching the accord, the world has recognized Iran's right to enrich uranium, President Hassan Rouhani said. President Rouhani said that it became feasible to enrich uranium in the country using advanced domestically-manufactured centrifuge machines, known as IR-8, one year after the implementation of the JCPOA, Tasnim news agency reported.

