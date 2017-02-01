March: Best time of the year to visit...

March: Best time of the year to visit Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

A mysterious and beautiful land, Azerbaijan offers you so much to see and explore: from Gobustan Petroglyphs to Shahdag, to the skyscrapers of Baku, to the Old City, and beyonda In 2017 Baku, should continue to be the best seller, where you can get the maximum experience of Azerbaijani culture and history for one destination. The Old City and Ateshgah draw thousands of visitors every year, especially in March.

Chicago, IL

