IDB may consider participation in North-South project

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Islamic Development Bank may consider financing the International North-South Transportation Corridor project if it is requested by the Azerbaijani government, said IDB Vice President Sayed Aqa in his exclusive interview with Trend. "One of our key goal as Islamic Development Bank Group is to enhance cooperation between our member countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.