Gazprom using TAP can hinder Europe's diversification plans?
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.31 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: Russian hopes to use the Trans Adriatic Pipeline go counter to the purpose of the project to diversify European gas imports away from Russian gas, Agnia Grigas, energy and political risks expert, non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told Trend Jan.31. She was commenting on the statement earlier made by deputy CEO of Russia's Gazprom company Alexander Medvedev that the company is discussing the possibility of using Poseidon and TAP to export gas to Europe.
