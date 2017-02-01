Azerbaijan inks co-op docs with Belarus, Namibia customs bodies
Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee signed documents with the State Customs Committee of Belarus and the Directorate of Customs and Excise of Namibia's Finance Ministry. Aydin Aliyev, head of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, and Yuri Senko, chairman of the State Customs Committee of Belarus, signed a joint statement on cooperation in personnel training.
