Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 8 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Jan. 31. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Farahli and Gizilhajili villages of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Shavarshavan village of the Noyemberyan district and in the Berkaber village of the Ijevan district of Armenia. Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of Armenia's Berd district.

