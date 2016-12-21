World Bank OKs $800 mln loan for Turk...

World Bank OKs $800 mln loan for Turkey, Azerbaijan gas pipeline

Wednesday

PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Bank 's board of directors approved loans of $400 million each for Turkey and Azerbaijan , for the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project late Tuesday, December 20, Anadolu Agency reports. Turkey's Petroleum Pipeline Corporation will be in receipt of the loan in Turkey guaranteed by the Republic of Turkey with a maturity of 24 years.

Chicago, IL

