WB to render technical assistance to Azerbaijani State Oil Fund
The meeting of the Multi-stakeholder Group on implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative in Azerbaijan was held on December 20, 2016 at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan , SOFAZ said Dec. 21. During the MSG meeting with the participation of the World Bank team, the EITI Mainstreaming mechanism and technical assistance for implementing of Mainstreaming was discussed by participants.
