UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan extends BP's deal for giant oilfields until 2050

Dec 23 Oil major BP has agreed with Azerbaijan to extend a contract to develop the country's biggest fields by a quarter of a century to 2050 in a move to unlock billions of dollars of fresh investments in the Caspian Sea deposits. The existing production sharing deal was due to expire in 2024 and talks to extend it have been slow because of disagreements between partners in the BP-led consortium, sources told Reuters earlier this year.

