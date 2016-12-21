Turkey can invest in Azerbaijan's agr...

Turkey can invest in Azerbaijan's agriculture, power industry

Thursday

Turkish businessmen are ready to invest in various spheres of Azerbaijan's economy, said Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci in an exclusive interview with Trend. Turkish businessmen are ready to invest in such spheres as the agriculture, fishery and fishing industry, production of food products, light industry, construction industry, mechanical engineering, tourism and power industry, said Tufenkci.

Chicago, IL

