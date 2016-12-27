Trump firms back out of some deals wo...

Trump firms back out of some deals worldwide

11 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Trump hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan, would be "among the finest in the world," Donald Trump promised two years ago, another example of "our involvement in only the best global development projects." But the dream of a world-class Trump Baku died this month.

Chicago, IL

