Tehran says Iranian-Russian military base exists in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: A senior Iranian security official has confirmed that his country and Russia have established a common military base in Syria as part of a coalition supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government. Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has said that the Islamic Republic and Russia provide the Syrian army and its supporters with advisory aid at the common military base, ISNA news agency reported.

