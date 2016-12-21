Tehran: Iran, Armenia Agree to Send H...

Tehran: Iran, Armenia Agree to Send Humanitarian Aid to Aleppo

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Groong

"We discussed Iraq and Syria as two countries which are facing the problem of terrorism today and we should help these governments to uproot terrorism and we agreed on sending humanitarian aid, specially to the Aleppo people," Rouhani told a joint press conference with Sargsyan in Yerevan on Wednesday. Noting that the Iranian and Armenian delegations also discussed war on terrorism as an important issue, he said, "Fortunately, today the two countries enjoy sufficient and full security but we should attempt to cooperate with all states so that the issue of terrorism will be completely uprooted in the entire region."

