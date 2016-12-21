SOCAR to increase oil transportation ...

SOCAR to increase oil transportation through Russia in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR and Russia's Transneft have agreed on volumes of oil transportation via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline for 2017, a source in SOCAR reported. In 2017, SOCAR plans to export about 1.5 million tons of oil through Russia, while in 2016 this figure is expected to reach 1.3 million tons, according to the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
News PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15) Mar '16 Garegint 7
News Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15) Nov '15 MOSAIC fined 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC