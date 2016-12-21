Shell completes sale of Shell Refining in Malaysia

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.22 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: Shell oil and gas company has completed the sale of its 51-percent shareholding in the Shell Refining Company in Malaysia to the country's Hengyuan International Limited for $66.3 million, said the message posted on Shell's website. "Shell will maintain supply to its retail and commercial customers, and will honor all current commercial arrangements through existing comprehensive supply agreements in the country," said the message.

