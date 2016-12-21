Seismic assessment of Baku to start i...

Seismic assessment of Baku to start in Q2 2017

Azerbaijan's scientists are working on a new project on assessment of a seismic risk in the capital city, and relevant equipment will be delivered to the country in April. Head of the Republican Seismological Service Center Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend that the work is underway to identify areas of seismic hazard in Baku.

