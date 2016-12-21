S&P affirms ratings of two Uzbek banks
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.20 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its 'B/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Uzbekistan's Halk Bank. "At the same time, we also affirmed our 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Uzbekistan-based Turkiston Bank," said the report released by S&P.
Read more at Trend.
