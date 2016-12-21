S&P affirms Kazakhstan's Tengri Bank at 'B+/B'

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: The International Rating Agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Kazakhstan-based Tengri Bank, the rating agency reported. The outlook remains negative.

