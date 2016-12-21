Russia, Kazakhstan agree to further cooperate in Baikonur

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russia and Kazakhstan signed the concept of further cooperation on Baikonur Cosmodrome and agreed on changes to the agreement between the two countries on the special status of the city of Baikonur located next to the Cosmodrome, RIA Novosti reported. The documents were signed after a meeting of Russian and Kazakh presidents, Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev in St. Petersburg Dec. 26. The concept of further cooperation in Baikonur was signed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

