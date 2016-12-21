Russia and Iran are closer than ever ...

Russia and Iran are closer than ever before - and their military alliance keeps expanding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, August 8, 2016. Critics pounced on President George W. Bush when he described Iran, Saddam Hussein's Iraq, and North Korea as part of an "Axis of Evil" almost 15 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
News PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15) Mar '16 Garegint 7
News Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15) Nov '15 MOSAIC fined 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC