Putin: Ilham Aliyev known as supporter of strengthening of Russia-Azerbaijan partnership
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "Please accept my sincere congratulations on your 55th birthday anniversary," Putin said addressing Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter. "You have rightfully earned sincere respect of your compatriots and a high international reputation as an experienced and farsighted statesman, who does a lot for Azerbaijan's social and economic development."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering...
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15)
|Mar '16
|Garegint
|7
|Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15)
|Nov '15
|MOSAIC fined
|5
