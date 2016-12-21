Petroleum import from OPEC countries rises - EIA

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.23 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The volume of petroleum import from OPEC countries averaged 3.439 million barrels per day in the first nine months of 2016, as compared to averagely 2.821 million barrels per day in the same period in 2015, according to the Monthly Energy Review of the US Energy Information Administration . The average volume of petroleum import from OPEC stood at 3.389 million barrels per day in the first nine months of 2014, said the report.

