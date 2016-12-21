New chairman appointed in Kazakh ForteBank
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: The Board of Directors of Kazakh ForteBank appointed Magzhan Auezov to the post of the new Chairman of the Board, according to the bank's message. Talgat Kuanyshev, who headed the Board since December 2015, was dismissed from this post.
