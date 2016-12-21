Management changes in International Bank of Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Hidayat Sultanov has left the position of director general at the International Bank of Azerbaijan , according to the message posted on the bank's website. Sultanov has served as the bank's director general since 2015 and has left the position at his own request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.