Management changes in International Bank of Azerbaijan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Hidayat Sultanov has left the position of director general at the International Bank of Azerbaijan , according to the message posted on the bank's website. Sultanov has served as the bank's director general since 2015 and has left the position at his own request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering...
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15)
|Mar '16
|Garegint
|7
|Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15)
|Nov '15
|MOSAIC fined
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC