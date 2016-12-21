Mahmoud Vaezi: Iran encourages invest...

Mahmoud Vaezi: Iran encourages investment in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: Iran's ICT Minister Mahmoud Vaezi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has called on entrepreneurs from his country and the neighboring Azerbaijan to make joint investment in Azerbaijani Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Vaezi who co-chairs the Azerbaijan-Iran state commission on economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, told Trend that the ongoing visit is aimed at facilitating trade ties between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
News PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15) Mar '16 Garegint 7
News Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15) Nov '15 MOSAIC fined 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,367,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC