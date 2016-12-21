Mahmoud Vaezi: Iran encourages investment in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: Iran's ICT Minister Mahmoud Vaezi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has called on entrepreneurs from his country and the neighboring Azerbaijan to make joint investment in Azerbaijani Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Vaezi who co-chairs the Azerbaijan-Iran state commission on economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, told Trend that the ongoing visit is aimed at facilitating trade ties between the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.