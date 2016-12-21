Kazkommertsbank receives $1.21B in short-term financing

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank has been provided with a 400.8 billion tenge short-term financing by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, said the message of the national bank. "The loan is granted in order to ensure additional liquidity reserves for the fulfillment of obligations to customers of the bank," the bank said.

