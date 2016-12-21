Karabakh troops resort to return acti...

Karabakh troops resort to return actions to hush Azerbaijani fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, December 23. /ARKA/. The Azerbaijani side has breached ceasefire along the entire line of contact between Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces some 65 times over this night by firing more than 1,200 shots at Karabakh positions from small arms and mortars, the press office of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's defense ministry reported Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arka News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
News PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15) Mar '16 Garegint 7
News Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15) Nov '15 MOSAIC fined 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC