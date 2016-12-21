Karabakh troops resort to return actions to hush Azerbaijani fire
YEREVAN, December 23. /ARKA/. The Azerbaijani side has breached ceasefire along the entire line of contact between Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces some 65 times over this night by firing more than 1,200 shots at Karabakh positions from small arms and mortars, the press office of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's defense ministry reported Friday night.
