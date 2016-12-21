Iran, world powers to hold meeting on...

Iran, world powers to hold meeting on nuclear deal

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Trend

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: The Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of countries are expected to hold a joint commission meeting to discuss the recent US move to renew the Iran Sanctions Act , an Iranian MP said. Hossein Naqavi, a member of the Iranian parliamentary commission of national security and foreign policy, has said that the meeting will take place on Jan. 10, IRNA news agency reported.

