Iran, world powers to hold meeting on nuclear deal
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: The Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of countries are expected to hold a joint commission meeting to discuss the recent US move to renew the Iran Sanctions Act , an Iranian MP said. Hossein Naqavi, a member of the Iranian parliamentary commission of national security and foreign policy, has said that the meeting will take place on Jan. 10, IRNA news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering...
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15)
|Mar '16
|Garegint
|7
|Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15)
|Nov '15
|MOSAIC fined
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC