Iran, world powers to hold meeting on nuclear deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: The Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of countries are expected to hold a joint commission meeting to discuss the recent US move to renew the Iran Sanctions Act , an Iranian MP said. Hossein Naqavi, a member of the Iranian parliamentary commission of national security and foreign policy, has said that the meeting will take place on Jan. 10, IRNA news agency reported.

