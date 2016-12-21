Investment Fund may appear in Azerbaijan
A state-private investment fund is planned to be established in Azerbaijan in 2018 to spur further growth of the agriculture sector. The creation of the Fund is envisaged in the Strategic Road Map for development of production and processing of agricultural products.
