Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on occasion of his birthday

Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday. "Dear Mr. President, I am honored to extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday," said Xi Jinping in his letter.

