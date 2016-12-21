Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on occasion of his birthday
Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday. "Dear Mr. President, I am honored to extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday," said Xi Jinping in his letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering...
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15)
|Mar '16
|Garegint
|7
|Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15)
|Nov '15
|MOSAIC fined
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC