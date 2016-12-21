Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Russian counterpart

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to Russia's President Vladimir Putin over the death of Russian Ambassador in Turkey Andrey Karlov after a terrorist attack on Dec. 19. "I am deeply shocked by the news of the tragic death of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Turkey Andrey Gennadyevich Karlov," said President Aliyev in his letter of condolences to Putin. "We resolutely and unconditionally condemn this bloody terrorist attack," he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.