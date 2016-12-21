Ilham Aliyev believes concerted activities of all Azerbaijanis to make us even stronger

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his confidence that concerted activities of Azerbaijanis across the world "will make us even stronger". "I do believe that concerted activities of all our fellow countrymen, their invincible loyalty to native Azerbaijani soil will make us even stronger and help us solve as soon as possible our only problem - the Armenian military aggression - and restore our territorial integrity," the president said in an annual message to Azerbaijanis on the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

