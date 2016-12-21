If the "key" to the Karabakh conflict resolution is in the hands of Putin
The Karabakh conflict settlement has become a subject of internal political discourse in pre-election Armenia. And it is good. Since Armenia's entire political field, with small exceptions, attaches great importance to "serious efforts" exerted by Russia, furthermore, it considers that the "key to the solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the hands of Russia", and it is worthy for all these political forces answer a number of questions during the pre-election campaign with the same convictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering...
|Nov '16
|Patriot
|477
|Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr...
|Oct '16
|mr large
|2
|Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|Simon Papikian
|48
|Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
|PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15)
|Mar '16
|Garegint
|7
|Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15)
|Nov '15
|MOSAIC fined
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC