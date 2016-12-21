Envoy says Azerbaijani companies read...

Envoy says Azerbaijani companies ready to invest in Kharkiv [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev made the remark as he met with Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Yulia Svetlichnaya. "Currently, several Azerbaijani companies are interested in becoming engaged in infrastructure projects in Kharkiv, including construction of large facilities such as hotels and residential complexes," he noted.

Chicago, IL

