Construction of solid waste management landfill for Armenian Kotayk...

YEREVAN, December 26. /ARKA/. The construction of a modern solid waste management landfill for Armenian Kotayk and Gegharkunik regions will cost 11 million euros, territorial administration minister David Lokyan said.

Chicago, IL

