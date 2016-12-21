Construction of solid waste management landfill for Armenian Kotayk...
YEREVAN, December 26. /ARKA/. The construction of a modern solid waste management landfill for Armenian Kotayk and Gegharkunik regions will cost 11 million euros, territorial administration minister David Lokyan said.
