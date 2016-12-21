BHOS professor presents paper at inte...

BHOS professor presents paper at international conference

Professor of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Fuad Veliyev participated in IV International Energy Technologies Conference, which took place in Istanbul. At the conference plenary session, the BHOS professor presented a paper entitled "Energy Saving Technologies in Oil Production Systems on the Basis of Negative Pressure Phenomenon."

Chicago, IL

