BHOS professor presents paper at international conference
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Professor of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Fuad Veliyev participated in IV International Energy Technologies Conference, which took place in Istanbul . At the conference plenary session, the BHOS professor presented a paper entitled "Energy Saving Technologies in Oil Production Systems on the Basis of Negative Pressure Phenomenon."
