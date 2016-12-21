Belarus PM: Azerbaijani oil "thought ...

Belarus PM: Azerbaijani oil "thought through" option

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijani oil, which is supplied via the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa and was delivered by land to Belarus, was one of the most "thought through" options but not the only one. Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov told Reuters in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump OK'd partner with alleged Iran laundering... Nov '16 Patriot 477
News Russia and Turkey sign gas deal, seek common gr... Oct '16 mr large 2
News Iran -- Russia -- Azerbaijan: Need for Pragmati... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 3
News Armenian, Karabakh Governments Inaugurate Hydro... (Apr '10) Aug '16 Simon Papikian 48
News Analysis - Putin hints at war in Ukraine but ma... Aug '16 George 2
News PM says Turkey cannot be 'brought to its knees'... (Dec '15) Mar '16 Garegint 7
News Technical problem forces plane's urgent landing... (Jul '15) Nov '15 MOSAIC fined 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC