BAKU: NGO group slams Azeri oil major for fatal offshore accidents

Thursday Read more: Groong

Turan news agency, Azerbaijani opposition Dec 20 2016 NGO group slams Azeri oil major for fatal offshore accidents [Groong note: the below was translated from the Russian edition of Turan] A coalition of NGOs in Azerbaijan has said that the country's state-run oil major SOCAR is responsible for the 15 December accident at an offshore oil platform. Ten oil workers were swept to sea after high winds destroyed a 150-metre bridge, known as a trestle, to an oil platform in the Caspian Sea.

Chicago, IL

