Azerbaijan's trade with Turkic Council states near $2B

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the countries of the Turkic Council amounted to $1.9 billion in January-October 2016, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said. He made the remarks in Baku Dec. 21 during the 6th meeting of economy ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.