Azerbaijani Youth Foundation marks 5th anniversary [PHOTO]
An event marking the 5th anniversary of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan kicked off in Baku on December 22, Azertac reported. The event was attended by Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, MPs, heads of youth organizations and representatives of general public.
