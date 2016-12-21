Azerbaijani Youth Foundation marks 5t...

Azerbaijani Youth Foundation marks 5th anniversary [PHOTO]

An event marking the 5th anniversary of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan kicked off in Baku on December 22, Azertac reported. The event was attended by Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, MPs, heads of youth organizations and representatives of general public.

