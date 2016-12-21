Azerbaijani Army carries out live-fir...

Azerbaijani Army carries out live-fire from anti-aircraft rocket systems "Ildirim"

Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Azerbaijan carried out live firing from the anti-aircraft rocket systems Ildirim, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported on December 22. A sudden inspection of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces was conducted according to the combat readiness plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev. Practical skills of military personnel raised up on alert and the possibility of using of combat means has been verified in the conditions close to the fighting.

Chicago, IL

