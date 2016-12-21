Azerbaijan 'Rebuffed By Iran' Over Mi...

Azerbaijan 'Rebuffed By Iran' Over Missile Supplies

Wednesday

Iran has repeatedly refused to sell long-range missiles to Azerbaijan, a pro-government Azerbaijani lawmaker said late on Tuesday as he dismissed Iranian criticism of his country's close ties with Israel. "Israel plays an important role in creating Azerbaijan's defense industry and providing it with modern weapons, whereas Iran has responded negatively to Azerbaijan's repeated requests for the sale of long-range missiles," Elman Nasirov told the APA news agency.

Chicago, IL

